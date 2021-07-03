Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $30.36

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $29.72. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $768.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,066. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

