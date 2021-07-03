BIKI (BIKI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.21 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. BIKI has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $458,184.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00753939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.50 or 0.07710283 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

