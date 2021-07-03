Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNVIF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Binovi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

