Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BNVIF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Binovi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
Binovi Technologies Company Profile
