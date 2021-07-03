Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $52,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $666.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $610.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.03 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

