BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 590,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,364. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

