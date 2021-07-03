BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $4,145.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,780.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.94 or 0.06411482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.93 or 0.01466152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00402103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.33 or 0.00619111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00422184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00340458 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

