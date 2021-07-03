Bitradio Trading Up 5.9% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $57,869.50 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00402786 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,108,418 coins and its circulating supply is 10,108,414 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

