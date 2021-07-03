BlackFinch Spring VCT Ltd (LON:BFSP) Insider Purchases £3,015.76 in Stock

BlackFinch Spring VCT Ltd (LON:BFSP) insider Reuben Wilcock purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £3,015.76 ($3,940.11).

Shares of LON:BFSP opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.03. BlackFinch Spring VCT Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

