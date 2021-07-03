BlackRock Inc. Acquires 35,262 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.93. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TARO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

