BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the first quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

HBMD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $298.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.