BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of Bank of Commerce worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

