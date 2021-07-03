BlackRock Inc. Has $14.34 Million Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LCNB worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

