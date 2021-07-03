BlackRock Inc. Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

