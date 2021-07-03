BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.07% of PCB Bancorp worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

