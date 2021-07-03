BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

