BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
