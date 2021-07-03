BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.06.
BLE opened at $15.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
