BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.06.

BLE opened at $15.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

