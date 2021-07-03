Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

