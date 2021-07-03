BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MCA opened at $15.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

