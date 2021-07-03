BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

