Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,866,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 369.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.22. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

