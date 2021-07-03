Blair William & Co. IL Has $135,000 Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Athersys were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 29.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

