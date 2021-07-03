Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $21,740,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

