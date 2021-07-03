Blair William & Co. IL Invests $211,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.87 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.