Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

