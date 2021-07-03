Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 5,379 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,458 shares of company stock worth $14,876,246. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

