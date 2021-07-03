Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after acquiring an additional 133,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

