Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 0.2%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 260.40 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49). 8,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 83,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £202.18 million and a PE ratio of 205.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.14.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

