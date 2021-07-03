Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock remained flat at $$49.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 467,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

