Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $280.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

