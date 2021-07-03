Bounty0x Hits Market Cap of $255,481.96 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $255,481.96 and $43,388.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.00691306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

