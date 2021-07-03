Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $42,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.94 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

