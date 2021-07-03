BP (NYSE:BP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised BP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.35.

NYSE BP opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 137,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

