Breakline Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 3.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

QRVO stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $195.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.