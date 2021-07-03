Breakline Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Breakline Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 3.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 22,711,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,905,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

