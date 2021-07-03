Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $5.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get BRF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. 2,221,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.82.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.