British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS opened at GBX 2,821 ($36.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £64.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,775.54. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders purchased a total of 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 in the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

