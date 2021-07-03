Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.