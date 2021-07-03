Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 1,524,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.