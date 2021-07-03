Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post sales of $125.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.61 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

SMAR traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,336. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

