Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

