Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.
In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SJI stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
