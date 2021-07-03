Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.72. American Express posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 451.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

