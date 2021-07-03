Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post $1.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Greif reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91. Greif has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

