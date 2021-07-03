Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

