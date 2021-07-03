Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

PNNT opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

