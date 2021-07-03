Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $13.75

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Affimed stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 2,024,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

