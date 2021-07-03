Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $170.33

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.33.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104,253 shares of company stock worth $300,837,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

