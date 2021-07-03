Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$1.05

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

