Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price at $225.63

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CDNAF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.80. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

