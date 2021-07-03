Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $7.63

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

CJREF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

