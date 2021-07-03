Brokerages Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Target Price at $29.50

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBTX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

